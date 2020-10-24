Dateline: Rexford, NY
Mary Jane Dike, age 90, died peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, surrounded by her immediate family, at Coburg Village in Rexford, NY. She was born on September 10, 1930 in Beaumont, TX and was the daughter of the late Clifford and Gussie (Cruise) Brandhorst. She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1947 and received a Bachelor's of Science in physical education from the University of Texas in 1952 and a Master's of Arts from SUNY Albany in educational psychology. She also did graduate studies in modern dance at Columbia University in NYC. In addition to being an amazing and beloved mother, Mary Jane had two careers: one in modern dance, and another in educational psychology.
Mary Jane performed with the Jean Erdman Company in NY and Colorado, choreographed, danced and instructed with the Erie Civic Ballet Company and at The Chautauqua Institute. She was a founding member of the Capital Area Dance Alliance and did modern dance commissions for the Schenectady Playhouse, Schenectady Light Opera and St. Agnes College, among others, and taught modern dance at Union College.
Her choreographed works include "Sea Sounds Past" (1959), "Hootenanny" (1960) for which she received Northeast Regional Honors; "Shepherdesses" (1962), "A Few from the Hill" (1964); "Winnie the Pooh" (1969); "Two Sisters" (1974); "Quiet City" (1976); "Imprinting" (1977); and "Psalm 150" (1978), among others.
Mary Jane was an Associate Professor of Psychology at the Schenectady County Community College from 1980 until her retirement in 1994. She taught an array of psychology and reading courses and chaired the Developmental Studies Program for several years. She was very active in the YWCA, the Skidmore College dance community, Proctor's Theatre, the Musicians of Ma'alwyck, her church First Reformed Church of Schenectady, the Glimmerglass Opera community and PEO.
Mary Jane is survived by her beloved children, Alec T. Dike and his wife Siobhan Flynn, Laura Elaine Dike and her husband Vaughn Miller, and Herbert Clifford Dike, and; her loving grandchildren, Jenna and Cameron Dike and Jessie Miller, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her brothers and their wives, the late Wilton "Pete" and Mary Brandhorst and Robert "Bob" and Cleo Brandhorst, and her ex-husband Herbert T. Dike.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of the following organizations:; Musicians of Ma'alwyck, 511 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, NY; The Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company, PO Box 775 Troy, NY 12181; PEO Chapter T, care of Judy Ambler, President, 17 Summerfield Center, Mechanicsville, NY, 12118; or the SUNY Schenectady Community College Foundation, Inc., 78 Washington Avenue Schenectady, NY 12305.
Interment will be with the family at the columbarium at the First Reformed Church, 8 North Church Street, in Schenectady. Plans for a memorial service are still being developed. Please look for additional information through Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
