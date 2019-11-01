Mary Kathryn Walker Neichoy, age 96, died October 27, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Berryville, AR just a few days shy of her 97th birthday. Kay worked as a nurse before becoming the Director of Medical Records at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas (in Beaumont), a position she held for approximately 35 years.
In addition to her daughter, Sharon and son-in-law, Joe McKee, she leaves behind her son, Phillip Charles Neichoy. She also leaves behind her grandchildren (3), Catherine Neichoy Justice and her husband, Brad, Christin Neichoy Smith and her husband, Garrett, and Andy McKee, great grandchildren (5), Jackson McKee, Sterling and Georgia Smith, Charlotte and Joseph Justice, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Neichoy will be laid to rest next to her husband during a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. The ceremony will be officiated by her longtime friend and former colleague, Mr. David Cross.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 1, 2019