1935 - 2019 Mary Lou Bertrand, 84, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on March 20, 2019, in Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Beaumont, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Gus Wall. Burial will follow the service at China Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Claybar Kelley Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 23, 2019