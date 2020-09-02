It is with heavy hearts that the family of Mary Lou Connelly Meyer announce her passing, on August 31, 2020. Affectionately known as Mimi to family and friends. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 3, 1940 to John Joseph and Myrtle Agnes Mary Connelly Meyer. She leaves a beautiful legacy of tenderness and kindness. Mimi will be gravely missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was known for her love of cooking and baking and was always ready and willing to share her talent with everyone.



Mrs. Meyer was preceded in death by her loving parents, brother, and numerous close relatives. She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, 2 months and 8 days, Charles H. Meyer Jr. "Buzz", her sons Charles H. Meyer III (Letty), and John Joseph Meyer (Priscilla), granddaughters Emma St Amour (Matthew), Lilly Meyer, and one great-grandchild Henry St Amour.



A viewing and Rosary will be held in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors on Thursday, September 3, 2020 starting at 5 PM until 8 PM. A service in her memory will held at her home parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM. A celebration of her life will immediately follow the church service in the John Paul II building at Sacred Heart and all are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: St. Jude, Shriner's or Ronald McDonald House in Mary Lou's honor.



Conroe Funeral Directors, 1504 N. Thompson St., Conroe, Tx 77301. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 109 Frazier St., Conroe, Tx 77301.



