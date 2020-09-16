Mary Lou Gambill, 89, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away Friday afternoon, September 11, 2020 after a lengthly illness. Mary died peacefully with her two daughters by her side.Mary was born in Waurika, Oklahoma on May 3, 1931. After attending Waurika High School, she moved to Houston, Texas where she began a 40 year career in banking, beginning at Texas Commerce Bank. Throughout her career, Mary achieved many professional certifications from American Bankers Association. She held the position of Vice President and Cashier of Port City State Bank and then Union Bank, until her retirement.She was married to Richard Perry from December 17, 1953 until his untimely death November 2, 1958. She was married to Maurice Eugene Gambill on October 19, 1961 until his death, December 14, 1990. Throughout their time together, Mary and Gene always opened their hearts and their home to those in need. After Gene's death, Mary continued on. Mary was a member of Woodland Oaks Church of Christ and the Daughters of the American Revolution.Mary was a devout Christian and attended services until she was no longer able. Throughout her life, she served her Heavenly Father with testimony and acts of kindness. Mary Gambill's children, grandchildren, and family meant the most to her, and she was happiest with a full house watching an Astros game or the Texans.Mary Lou is survived by her children, daughter Carol Lynn Gambill and her husband Craig Roberts, daughter Linda Faye Gambill and her husband Jeff Dowdy, and step-daughter Diane Louise Gambill. Mary is survived by her grandchildren, Carrie Marie Crutchfield, Caroline Garrett and husband Wayne Garrett, Jacob Eugene Zahn, Mary Catherine Guski and husband Matthew Guski, Zachary James Zahn and Tina Wells. Mary is survived by her great grandchildren, Chase Allynn Garrett, Ethen Wayne Garrett, and Grace Margaret Guski. Preceded in death by her parents, Josie Faye Coomer and James Durham, brothers James Durham, Jack Durham and Jay Durham, she is survived by her siblings, JoAnn Weaver, Joseph Durham Sr., Shirley Nixon, and countless cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary is also survived by her "adopted" son Darren Raines and wife Lisa and their children Zeb, Stone, and Hannah.Visitation, Funeral and Burial will all take place at Brookside Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039 (281) 449-6511. Visitation is Thursday, September 17, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. The funeral service is Friday, September 18, 1 p.m. Burial immediately after.Condolences at