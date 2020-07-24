Mary Loudell Richardson, 83, of Holly Grove passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, with her two daughters at her bedside. She was born in Livingston, Texas on January 24, 1937 to Charles Payton and Trudie Spillers Richardson.
Loudell is survived by her daughter, Linda Richardson; daughter, Judy Hoffpauir and husband, Ken; grandchildren, Abby and Brian Hoffpauir; and sister, Eddie Brackin and husband, Billy; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Kenneth Richardson, parents Charles Payton and Trudie Richardson; brothers, Calvin and Marvin, and sisters, Charlsie Waldrep, Patsy Allen, and Bobbie Collins.
A celebration of Loudell's life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holly Grove Baptist Church (494 County Line Rd S) with the Rev. Gary Lawrence officiating. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holly Grove Cemetery. For the safety of all, we request that masks be worn, if possible, and social distancing observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holly Grove Baptist Church, 5582 Holly Grove Road (mailing address only), Livingston, TX 77351 or Holly Grove Community Cemetery, PO Box 1204, Livingston, TX 77351. To send your online condolences please visit www.pacefuneral.com
The family would like to thank the caring and dedicated teams at Pine Ridge Healthcare and Kindred Hospice in Livingston. We appreciate their guidance and support during this most difficult time.