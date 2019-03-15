1946 - 2019 Mary Louise Isom 73, of Beaumont, TX passed away March. 10, 2019. Services will be March 16, 2019 at Mt Gilead Baptist Church 710 IH 10E. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 11AM until funeral at 1PM. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery Beaumont, TX. Mary Louise was a 1963 graduate of Hebert High School. Cherishing her memories is her Loving Devoted spouse of 53 years Chester Isom Sr. Children: Pamela Thomas (Charles Sr.), Yolanda Smith (Russell), Chester Isom Jr. (Melissa). Siblings: Mercedi Freels, Linda Foster, Rose Brantley (Frank), Delores Ambres (Raymond), Charles Williams (Marian), Larry Williams (Debra), Jackie Williams (Patricia), Best Friend: Delores Williams. 7- Grandchildren, 6- Great Grand Children and a host of other family and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2019