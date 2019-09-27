Mary Nell Daigle, 80, of Fannett, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born on December 7, 1938, to Nellie Tanton Dryden and J.D. Dryden, of Camp Sill, Texas. Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Smith and her husband, Terry; Holly Honeycutt and her husband, Johnny; son, Duke Daigle and his wife, Teri, all of Fannett; sisters, Patricia Skinner and her husband, Scott; Pam Belk and her husband, Owen, all of Silsbee; sister-in-law, Theresa Beaugh, of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, MaryAnn Vandiver, Joey Craigen and his wife, Katie; CJ Smith and his wife, Jessica; Shawn Smith and his wife, Jessica; Bailee Honeycutt, Jesse Honeycutt; Ty Daigle, great-grandchildren, Landon and Laney Vandiver, Cade and Brody Craigen, Colson and Cody Smith, Samuel Smith and Sadie Stanley, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Herbert Daigle; son, Joey Daigle; sisters, Becky Dryden and Betty Sue Georgas. A gathering of Mrs. Daigle's family and friends will be from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Broussard's, with her interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 27, 2019