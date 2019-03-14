Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Perkins Shearer. View Sign

1932 - 2019 Mary Perkins Shearer went to be with the Lord in Beaumont, Texas, on March 11, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born in Elizabeth, Louisiana, on March 29, 1932 to Dillard Perkins and Armie Cloud Perkins. At an early age she moved with her parents to Port Arthur, Texas where she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Mary was married to Charles H. Shearer on September 1, 1952. Mary and Charles had two sons, Charles B. "Smiley" Shearer and Raymond Shearer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her brothers, O.D. Perkins and Brady Perkins; and two of her grandchildren, John Oliver Shearer and Therese Shearer. Mary was a volunteer for Baptist Hospital for many years. She was a former member of First Baptist Church of Beaumont until 1994, when her membership was continued at Wildwood Baptist Church in Village Mills until present. In the church she was considered to be an avid prayer warrior and a committed supporter of missions work. She also took part in educating children in mission work being done around the world. The service will be at Wildwood Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m., with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Burial will follow the service at Village Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it was Mary's request that contributions be made to the Wildwood Baptist Church Piano Fund at P.O. Box 729 Village Mills, TX 77663, in her memory. The family would like to thank Brandy and the staff at Spindletop Hill Nursing Home for taking such good care of Mary while she suffered from dementia/alzheimer's.

