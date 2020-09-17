Mary Reed Williams passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 86 after battling cancer. Mary was a native and lifetime resident of Beaumont, Texas and graduated from Saint Anthony High School, class of 1951.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Phelan Reed and Randolph C. Reed Sr; brothers, Randolph C. Reed Jr. and Thomas S. Reed II; sisters, Anne P. Reed and Ruby Reed Lyons; son Randolph Thomas Roane, former husband William Arthur Roane, and husband Louis M. Williams Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Peggy Reed; son, Art Roane and spouse Sally Hawthorne Roane, their children, Will Roane and Jed Roane, and their grandchildren Abigaile Roane, Reese Labelle, Liam Roane and Hattie Jo Roane; son, James Roane and former spouse Dena Downing Roane; son, Stephen Roane and spouse Rachael Low Roane and their children, Terrell Roane, Cameron Roane, Connor Roane, Mary Margaret Roane, Catherine Callie Roane; and son Matt Williams and spouse Andrea Williams and their children, Louie Williams and Jack Williams.
Mary was born and raised in the Catholic faith in Beaumont, Texas, and passionately practiced that faith her entire life. She attended church most days at the chapel in St. Elizabeth's hospital where she volunteered for 40 plus years under the watchful eyes of her grandparents John Henry Phelan and Hannah Phelan whose photos hang in the lobby. She was proud of that heritage but never boasted of it, instead simply serving others as her ancestors had done before her.
Along with her faith, Gran Mary, as her grandchildren and great grandchildren called her, was most passionate about her family. She raised five boys who always adored her. She made it a point to attend every grandparent function possible and had a knack for being able to make each grandchild feel special.
She loved to visit with friends, family and anyone who needed to be heard because she genuinely cared. Always active, she was driving to the beach, taking the train to New Orleans and dancing until the very end. She loved life and it showed in her beautiful blue eyes - true windows to her compassionate soul. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, 2780 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77703.
