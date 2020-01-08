Mary P. Reeser, 94, of Taylor Landing, Texas passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.
Mary was born May 16, 1925 in Staten Island, New York to Walter B. Freeman and Julia Haynes Freeman. She was a resident of this area for 55 years and a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Port Neches.
Mary was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Bluff Memorial Park with Reverend Mark Chambers officiating under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home Port Neches.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Captain G. C. Reeser, 2 sons, Christopher Estes and John Estes, and 2 brothers.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Gail Jordan of Taylor Landing, Texas; step-daughter, Claudia Daigle and husband Ronnie of Conroe, Texas; son, Robert E. Estes of Port Acres, Texas; step-sons, Christopher Reeser, Jr. and wife Melanie of Conroe, Texas, Robert "Bob" Reeser and wife Barbara of Dripping Springs, Texas; 9 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020