Mary was born May 16, 1925 in Staten Island, New York to Walter B. Freeman and Julia Haynes Freeman. She was a resident of this area for 55 years and a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Port Neches.

Mary was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Bluff Memorial Park with Reverend Mark Chambers officiating under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home Port Neches.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Captain G. C. Reeser, 2 sons, Christopher Estes and John Estes, and 2 brothers.

Surviving relatives include her daughter, Gail Jordan of Taylor Landing, Texas; step-daughter, Claudia Daigle and husband Ronnie of Conroe, Texas; son, Robert E. Estes of Port Acres, Texas; step-sons, Christopher Reeser, Jr. and wife Melanie of Conroe, Texas, Robert "Bob" Reeser and wife Barbara of Dripping Springs, Texas; 9 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.



