Mary Ruth Mobley went peacefully to Heaven to be with her Lord Jesus on October 8, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1944 in Belton, Texas to Hartford Mayo Mobley and Mary Elizabeth Mobley. After her mother's early death she was brought to Houston to be lovingly raised by her Uncle Kendall Mobley and Aunt Stella Mobley whom she always thought of as her parents. She joined their family which included her brothers, Kennith Mobley and Donald Mobley as well as her sister, Esther Mobley Dunn. Mary is survived by her children: Dr. Rochelle Farley (daughter) and husband Dr. Wayne Farley of Dallas (previously of Montgomery), Randall Evans (son) and Melanie Evans of Boerne (previously of Houston), Ryan Evans (son) and Kristen Evans of Northlake (previously of Montgomery), Richard Evans (son) and Melissa Evans of Conroe. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ashley Tyson and husband Nate Tyson, Evan Farley and fiancé Dr. Taylor Adams, Madison Farley, McKenna Farley, Delaney Evans, Sadie Evans, Sophia Evans, Cole Evans, Falyn Evans, and Tristin Evans. Her great-grandchildren are Lyla Tyson, Wade Tyson and Brinley Evans. Mary who was endearingly called "Nan" lived for her family. She adored her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and also counted all of their friends as her own. Her family was truly her entire world. Until the past year when her health precluded it, she could always be counted on for being at every single family event-from the mundane to the big things-every sports event, graduation, family dinner, birthday party, and we were lucky enough to have her join many of us on our family vacations as well. She loved to travel, go to the movies, go out to eat, hang out by the pool-anything as long as it was with family! We could all count on her to be there for us anywhere at anytime. Nan was never able to attend college, but she earned her GED and many certificates in office and computer management at the local community colleges. She loved to learn and loved to read. She became a successful realtor later in life and enjoyed helping her clients find their dream homes. She maintained this career up until the last five years of her life. Mary was a Past Worthy Matron of the Mary Martha Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star as well as a Past Queen of the Tabeel Temple of the Daughters of the Nile. She was also a member of the Armani Court chapter of the Ladies Oriental Shrine. She loved her volunteer work with these organizations and the Shriner's Hospital for Children
in Houston. She was a life-long Christian having been baptized by her brother, Kennith, who was a pastor when she was young. She most recently was a member of Park Cities Baptist Church in Dallas and sang with the senior choir group, The Notables. She made many friends in her Sunday School class and loved going on outings with them. She loved being a part of First Baptist Church of Conroe as well and could always be counted on to go to church and then to Luby's for lunch afterward! We are so thankful that because of her faith in Jesus Christ she is now in Heaven, fully restored and having so much fun visiting with her friends and family who preceded her. Nan-until we see you again-have fun, eat some good food, play some cards and games, listen to some Elvis, and enjoy the streets of gold. We already miss you more than you can imagine but look forward to reuniting with you in Heaven some day. The Celebration of Life service for Mary will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16th, 2020. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. before the service begins. Graveside services will follow at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe.