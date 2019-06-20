1932 - 2019 Mary Shirley "Nanny" Frilot, 86, of Beaumont, TX passed away on June 13, 2019 at Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston, TX. Celebration of Life service will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 3390 Sarah St. in Beaumont. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Rosary at 10:15 a.m. and the funeral mass at 11 a.m. She will be interred at Live Oak Memorial Park. Shirley retired from Texas Commerce Bank in 1990 after 30 years. Those left to cherish her memory are her nephew/son, James "Monk" Collins (Mironda) and great niece/daughter, Leslie Collins-Charlot (Chucky); sister, Regina Balogh (Tom); nephews, Judge Ben Collins (Lillian) and Jude Stelly (Angela), Reginald Stelly (Michelle); nieces, Sandra McFaddin, Mary Barclay (Arthur), Rebecca Downes; brother-in-law, Raymond Collins (Margie), adopted son, Joe Boudreaux; a host of nieces, nephews, "grandkids", god-children, family and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 20, 2019