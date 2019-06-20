1933 - 2019 Mary Sue Murdock Kasper, 85, of Port Neches, Texas passed away June 18, 2019. She was born in San Augustine, Texas on June 26, 1933 to the late Clyde Lyles and Fannie Walton Lyles. Sue was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Arthur. Those left to cherish Sue's memory are her husband, James R. Kasper of Port Neches; her daughters, Suzette Tomlin and her husband, Richard of Nederland and Melinda Williams and her husband, Jay of Port Neches; her sons, Michael Murdock and his wife, Sharon of Groves and Mitchell Murdock and his wife, Mary of Groves; her sisters, Melba Eaves and her husband, L.D. of Center, Alice Hjelmstrom and her husband, Bob of Dewey, AZ, and Gloria Stendahl and her husband, Mark of Hurricane, UT; and 11 grandchildren, Chelsea Gorman, Hailey Fecowycz, Samantha Tomlin, Brittany Tomlin, Micah Murdock, Avery Murdock, Zachary Murdock, Esprit Williams, McKinsey Williams, Shelbie Williams, and Layden Williams. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Melancon's Funeral Home with interment to follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County in Nederland.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 20, 2019