MaryLynn VanZandt Neill joined her husband, Lynn Neill, and their Lord on November 13, 2020 at the age of 72.MaryLynn was born on December 16, 1947 in Beaumont, Texas. She was the daughter of Ed and Mary VanZandt. She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1965, where she served as a Captain of the Royal Purple Queens drill team. She attended Lamar University, where she was a proud member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas and spoke fondly of her years as a nurse at the Shriners Burns Hospital in Galveston.While pursuing her nursing passion in El Paso, Texas, MaryLynn met the love of her life, Dr. Lynn Neill. Their love was solidified as he walked alongside her as she recovered from a terrible car accident. They committed their lives to each other at The Church of St. Clement in El Paso, Texas on June 3, 1978. Lynn and MaryLynn moved to San Antonio, Texas in 2009 where they lived their final years together.MaryLynn was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Lynn Neill, her parents Ed and Mary VanZandt, and her dear friend Susan Wennerbom. She is survived by two children: Blair and her wife Nicole Celli and their children Brooks and Brenner; Bailey and his Love, Lindsey Welch. She is also survived by four step-children who she loved as her own: Lynn Jr. and his wife Jeanne and their daughter; Mark and his wife Kelly and their children; Kyle and his son; Denise and her husband Ray Bowers and their daughter.The family plans to inter MaryLynn's ashes alongside her husband in El Paso, Texas.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Shriners Hospital or your local animal rescue organization.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atArrangements withPORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EASTSAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221