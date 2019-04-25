1932 - 2019 Mathilda Jolivet, 87, of Beaumont, TX departed this life Saturday, April 20, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will begin at 8:00 AM at the church. Rosary will begin at 8:45 AM. Mathilda love and memories will remain in the hearts of her husband, Joseph Jolivet; sons, Michael Jolivet, Jeffery Jolivet, and Gary Jolivet; sister, Gladys Benoit; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019