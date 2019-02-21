1934-2019 Matlean Colbert, 84, of Beaumont, TX, departed this life on Friday, February 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Sunlight Baptist Church on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. with burial at Magnolia Cemetery, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Her memories will be cherished by her son, Darrel Colbert (Jocie); sister, Barbara Hathaway; brother, Charles Simmons (Gwen); 3 grandchildren, Dakeemia, Jazmyne, and Darrel Jr.; nieces she reared, Sandra L. Colbert and Kimberly Guillory (Vernon); other family and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matlean Colbert.
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019