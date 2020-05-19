Maurine Nicholson
1924 - 2020
Maurine Bess Nicholson, 95, of Beaumont, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Brookdale Dowlen Oaks, Beaumont. She was born to Maurine Pyburn Ely and Thomas Walter Ely, Jr., on December 16, 1924, in Fairfield, Texas.
Survivors include her son, Tommy Nicholson and his wife, Sheryl, of Bonham, Texas; daughter, Susan Beavers and her husband, Bob, of Nome, Texas; grandchildren, Michael Nicholson, Sarah Moody, Jennifer Mynarcik, Robby Beavers, Billy Beavers, Spencer Nimmo, Stephen Nimmo, and Kim Zapata; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy was her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, John T. Nicholson; daughter, Reverend Ann Worrell; brother, T.W. Ely III; and sister, Martha Rose Middleton.
A graveside service for Mrs. Nicholson will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Hawley Cemetery, Blessing, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or a charity of one's choice.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.


Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hawley Cemetery
