Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cashner Funeral Home 801 Teas Road Conroe , TX 77303 (936)-756-2126 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cashner Funeral Home 801 Teas Road Conroe , TX 77303 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Living Way United Methodist Church 17555 TX-242 Conroe , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1933 - 2019 Max Eugene Sears, born on May 5, 1933, passed away on June 7, 2019 at 86 years of age. God has called him home. Mentor, Counselor, Role Model, Husband, Father and Friend. He will be sorely missed by many. Max to the world, Gene to his family, met the love of his life at age 15 at Beaumont High School. They married when he was 21 while on leave from the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. After discharge, Max went to Lamar University, while supported by his wife, Lynne, and graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Max worked for Jefferson Chemical many years having many assignments including Plant Manager at three different sites, including one in Wales, U.K. His door was always open to anyone and he routinely visited everyone at the site. He was well known and well-liked by many. After retirement in 1988 he taught at Lamar University at the Technology Center for several years. He and Lynne built a home in the Conroe area near friends and became Founding Members of the Living Way United Methodist Church in Conroe. He was preceded in death by his parents Erma and Carl Sears, his uncle Dick Martin, his sister-in-law, Kitty Sears, his son-in-law Tom Durham, his Nephew-in-law, Randy Evans and his great niece, Emily Sears. He is survived by his loving wife Lynne of 64 years, daughter Terri Vander Pol and husband Dale and granddaughter Robin, daughter Diana Durham, grandson JT Durham and granddaughter Cathryn Martin and husband Stephen and great granddaughter Makayla; brother Wayne Sears, niece Debby Evans and her children and grandchildren and nephew Tracy Sears and wife Cyndy and their children and grandchildren; sister Betty Heacker and husband Rudy Miller and niece Betsy Conner and husband Wesley and their children, Ben Heacker and wife Shelly and their children, niece Amy Morse and husband Rick and their children; and aunts, uncles and many cousins of the Martin clan. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00am at Living Way United Methodist Church (17555 TX-242, Conroe, TX, 77302). Burial will follow in Garden Park Cemetery at 1:00pm. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at

1933 - 2019 Max Eugene Sears, born on May 5, 1933, passed away on June 7, 2019 at 86 years of age. God has called him home. Mentor, Counselor, Role Model, Husband, Father and Friend. He will be sorely missed by many. Max to the world, Gene to his family, met the love of his life at age 15 at Beaumont High School. They married when he was 21 while on leave from the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. After discharge, Max went to Lamar University, while supported by his wife, Lynne, and graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Max worked for Jefferson Chemical many years having many assignments including Plant Manager at three different sites, including one in Wales, U.K. His door was always open to anyone and he routinely visited everyone at the site. He was well known and well-liked by many. After retirement in 1988 he taught at Lamar University at the Technology Center for several years. He and Lynne built a home in the Conroe area near friends and became Founding Members of the Living Way United Methodist Church in Conroe. He was preceded in death by his parents Erma and Carl Sears, his uncle Dick Martin, his sister-in-law, Kitty Sears, his son-in-law Tom Durham, his Nephew-in-law, Randy Evans and his great niece, Emily Sears. He is survived by his loving wife Lynne of 64 years, daughter Terri Vander Pol and husband Dale and granddaughter Robin, daughter Diana Durham, grandson JT Durham and granddaughter Cathryn Martin and husband Stephen and great granddaughter Makayla; brother Wayne Sears, niece Debby Evans and her children and grandchildren and nephew Tracy Sears and wife Cyndy and their children and grandchildren; sister Betty Heacker and husband Rudy Miller and niece Betsy Conner and husband Wesley and their children, Ben Heacker and wife Shelly and their children, niece Amy Morse and husband Rick and their children; and aunts, uncles and many cousins of the Martin clan. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00am at Living Way United Methodist Church (17555 TX-242, Conroe, TX, 77302). Burial will follow in Garden Park Cemetery at 1:00pm. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close