1/1
Max Wayne Graham
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coach Graham passed peacefully into his eternal rest at his home on October 11, 2020 - his birthday. Max Wayne Graham was a kind-hearted, patient man who loved God, cherished his family, and was well respected by all who knew him. Max was born on October 11, 1940 in Memphis, Texas to Clarence and Martha Agnes Edwards Graham. The family moved to Magnolia, Texas and lived on the J3 Ranch where his father was the horse trainer for Lester Goodson. Max excelled in Athletics at Magnolia High School, earning a scholarship to play football at the University of Arizona. He later transferred to Howard Payne University, where he continued playing football and made lifelong friends. Max began his coaching career in Tomball. He continued teaching and coaching in high schools for 37 years in Alice, Killeen, Bellville, Cameron, Lufkin, Caldwell, Frankston, and Whitehouse. He retired from Montgomery High School and then worked for ESC Region 6 in Drivers Education. Athletes and students as well as coworkers testify of his positive influence on their lives. Max and Gail (Skelton) were married on August 7, 1970 in Plano, TX and recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Their marriage was blessed with a son Greg and a daughter Stephanie. As life took them to different places to teach and coach, they always found a church family. They have been members of First Baptist Church in Conroe for 24 years where Max served as deacon, taught the Bible in his Life Group on Sunday mornings, and enjoyed being a greeter. Max is survived by his wife Gail, son Greg Graham, daughter Stephanie Chatfield, son-in-law Scott Chatfield; grandchildren Nicole Pina, Donovan Pina, and Devin Pina; sister Martha Kay Thompson and her husband Patrick. Other family members include Dotsie and Arden Blaylock, Rita and Richard Tucker, and Rod and Nancy Skelton. He is also survived by Celeste Graves of Magnolia, fondly known as his "Second Mom," as well as several other family members and close friends. A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church, Conroe, Texas on Thursday, October 15th at 2:00 p.m. (Social distancing will be observed) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Conroe, Ladies' Friendship Organization Scholarship Fund. You may leave condolences at www.shmfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Montgomery
20850 Eva St.
Montgomery, TX 77356
(936) 597-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 13, 2020
I remember when Dotsie, Gail and Max came up to Utah to spend a few days with me. Max should have earned some of his heavenly rewards putting up with the three of us on that occasion and many others. He was a great man and a loving friend and will be missed by all who crossed his path. Love and prayers to Gail, Greg, Stephanie and all the many family members who were blessed having Max in their lives. Rest in peace dear friend. Madalyn Minton
Madalyn (Smith) Minton
Friend
October 13, 2020
We will truly miss Max on our greeters team at First Baptist Church.Our sympathy and prayers to Gail and his family.
Abel and Pattie Garcia
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved