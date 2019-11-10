Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie Alford Nunez. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Rosary 4:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1959-2019 Melanie Alford Nunez, 60, of San Marcos, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, New Braunfels. She was born on October 10, 1959, to Rita Ramos Alford and Mell Te Alford in Beaumont. Melanie left this Earth doing what she did best, being on the go. Melanie was a proud graduate of The University of Texas at Austin and went on to a life of service as an educator for over thirty years. She loved to be on the go and believed in the motto to live life to fullest, which is what she did! She adored her family and as the vice matriarch was always the rock that held her family together. She loved to plan trips, parties and adventures with her husband, her daughter, her family and friends and had the ability to make everyone around her feel special, appreciated and seen. Melanie's passion for others could be seen through her commitment to the community through her service in many organizations and services. Time with Melanie was times of adventures, joy and laughs. She lived a life of no regrets and encouraged all those around her to do the same. Survivors include her husband of twenty-four years, Kevin Nunez; daughter, Rita Miller and her husband, Justin; sister, Michelle Rasa and her husband, Ronnie; niece, Amanda Alford and her husband, Jeremy Grogan; nephews, Bob Savoy, Speed Rasa, and Roadie Rasa; aunt, Anita Kiker and her husband, Homer; cousins, Glenn Kiker and his wife, Lindsey and their children Ferrell and Stone Kiker; and Melissa Dowell and her husband, T.J. She was preceded in death by her parents, and aunt, Lolita Ramos. A Rosary for Mrs. Nunez will be recited at 4:00 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends to follow until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Broussard's. Mrs. Nunez's family will gather at a later time for her interment, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions for Mrs. Nunez may be made to the , 1640 North Major Drive, Suite 101, Beaumont, Texas 77713.

