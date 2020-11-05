Melanie R. Carry 34, of Beaumont, TX; passed Oct. 28, 2020. Services will be Nov. 07, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Bvld. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 12 noon until funeral at 1PM. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery Beaumont, TX. She was preceded in death by her daughter: Diamond Hope. Cherishing her memories are her children: Javonne DeJean, Dyrriann'a Carry and Shai Carry. Parents: Melvin Holt and Sophia Carry. Great Aunt Effie Haynes, 7- Siblings as well as a host of other relatives and friends.