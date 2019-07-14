1929 - 2019 Melba Faye Steele, 90, of Vidor, Texas, died Thursday, July 11th, 2019, at Oakwood Manor Nursing Home in Vidor. Born May 14, 1929, in Beaumont, Texas to Margaret Smith Biddell and Elby Gus Biddell, Sr, Melba was a lifelong resident in Vidor and the Beaumont area, and worked at Texas State Optical before she retired. She is survived by her sister, Martha June Magee of Rose City, Texas; a daughter, Rebecca Carter Gossett; a son John H. Carter Jr. and several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews in the Golden Triangle. She was preceded in death by her parents Margaret Smith Biddell and Elby Gus Biddell, Sr; her sisters, Margaret Ellen Biddell; Myrtle Lee Horn; Brothers: James Edward Biddell; William Hershell Biddell; George Wellborne Biddell and Bobby Gene Biddell; former spouses: John Howard Carter, Sr. and Jack Steele. Melba loved life and all of her family and friends wholeheartedly. If anyone was ever in need, she would be there to help. She had a contagious laugh and smile; loved country music and loved to cook. She will forever be held fondly in our hearts with much love. Rest peacefully, Melba, in Jesus' arms until we see you again in heaven. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm Monday, July 15, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, July 15, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial in Vidor.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 14, 2019