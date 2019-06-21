Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Louise Geyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melba Louise Geyer September 4, 1931 - June 16, 2019 The audacious spirit of Melba Geyer has arrived at her heavenly home. As a child of the depression, in Wewoka, Oklahoma, Melba stood up for those less fortunate and her beliefs by selling war bonds and caring for the homeless.Taking flying lessons in the forties was a testament to her fearlessness. She married and had two children while living in Duncan, Oklahoma.Soon after, the Geyers were transferred to Beaumont, Texas and became active members of Calder Baptist Church..Melba's studies at secretarial school led her to a twenty-five year career with Mobil Oil there, where she rose from part-time stenographer to executive secretary. After retiring, she and her husband, Gene, began a twenty-six year chapter at Bentwater in Montgomery, Texas. Their last years were spent at Parkway Place in Houston. Melba's only hobby was competition. No matter the game, she was a fierce opponent. Instead of chastising Gene for too much golf, she learned to play and joined him, earning the nickname, "Down the Middle Melba". Other nicknames included "Melba June Casserole" and "Melba Toast". Those closest to her just called her "Meb". Throughout her eighty-seven years, she was known for her fiery passion for her friends, family, parties and jewelry to match every outfit. She is survived by her daughter, Gena Sylvester of Houston, one sister, Norma, grandsons,and their wives, Mike and Gina and Jonathan and Elisabeth Sylvester, and great-grandson, Ryan, as well as her sister-in-law, Beth and four nephews and nieces, Lori, Greg, Roy and Lyndal, She was met, upon her passing, by her parents, Henry and Hazel Allred, Her love of sixty-two years, Gene,. and her son, Steve. A service will be held on Tuesday, June 25th, 10:30 a.m. at Parkway Place in Houston, TX, 1321 Park Bayou Drive. Our family thanks all who helped her during her illness.

Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 21, 2019

