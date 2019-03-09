1948 - 2019 Melinda Sue Williams, 70, of Beaumont, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. She was born on December 16, 1948, in Silver City, New Mexico, to Corrine Fulcher and James Alden Turner. Melinda graduated from Deming High School in 1966 and later attended The University of Texas at El Paso. She was a retired trucking dispatcher. Melinda was a faithful member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church; member of St. Hilda's Guild; and Daughters of the King. She is survived by her husband, Gary Williams; sons, Jay Christopher Williams and Robert and Stuart Patrick Williams and Stephanie; grandchildren, Shelby Williams, Makenzie Williams, and Gabriel Williams; sisters, Kathy Orgovan, Karen Key, and Pamela McGallion; brothers, Joe Turner and John Turner; and numerous nieces and nephews. Melinda is preceded in death by her son, John Gregory Imms; daughter, Mindy Sue Imms, and sister, Diana Briner. A gathering of Mrs. Williams' family and friend will be from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Avenue, Beaumont. Ennichement of Mrs. Williams' cremated body will be at St. Mark's Columbarium, Beaumont, at a later date. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2019