Melissa Lynn Smith 32, of Conroe,Texas passed away quietly in her home on August 14,2020. A mother, daughter, grand daughter, niece gone to soon. Melissa will be missed by many. Visitation, Friday 1-6PM, @ Collins & Johnson. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, 10:30 am @ Rosewood Cemetery,Conroe,TX. Pastor Willie Sears, eulogist & officiant .



