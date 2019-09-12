Melvin "Joe" Cargile

Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
3920 West Cardinal Dr.
Beaumont, TX
Obituary
1954 - 2019 Melvin "Joe" Cargile, 64 passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home in Beaumont, TX. He was the owner and operator of Joe's Tire Service and M J Cargile Trucking. Joe leaves memories to his wife, Mary Higgins-Cargile; children, Derrick Wayne Cargile, Marvin Keith Curtis and JoLinda Roshon Price-Cargile; siblings, Patricia Cargile, Dorothy Jeanette Cargile, Nellie Faye Cooper (Kenneth), Ann Banks (Freddy), Marilyn Payne (Commet), Veronica Cargile, Ceola McCree (Jeremy), Charles Cargile, Robert Earl Cargile (Faye), Jimmy D. Cargile (Shenina), Jimmy Lee Cargile, Jr. (Tiffany), Curtis Cargile, Damion Gill, Lee Cargile; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Also a host of family, neighbors, business associates, and friends. There will be a visitation at 9 a.m. until the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3920 W. Cardinal Dr., Beaumont. He will take his earthly rest at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
