1954-2019 Melvin Joe Cargile was born October 8, 1954 to parents Jimmy Lee Cargile Sr. and Dorothy Jean Thigpen- Cargile who preceded him in death. He was a long-time resident of Beaumont, Texas and passed away on September 1, 2019. Joe was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who loved riding his horses and his motorcycle in his spare time. He enjoyed family and life as it came his way. He was survived by his wife, Mary Higgins- Cargile, sons, Derrick Cargile Sr. and Marvin Curtis, daughter, JoLinda Price- Cargile, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 7 sisters, 7 brothers, and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, nieces, and business associates. Services Saturday, September 14, 2019 11:00 AM Antioch Missionary Baptist Church 3920 West Cardinal Dr. Beaumont Texas 77705 Pastor John R. Adolph
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 12, 2019