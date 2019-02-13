Obituary Guest Book View Sign

1937 - 2019 Merle Anne (Merritt) Booker, 81, of Beaumont, passed away on February 10, 2019, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. A Celebration of Life will be 2:00pm, Friday, February 15, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Beaumont. A reception will follow at the Church. Visitation will be from 4:00pm-7:00pm, Thursday, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on June 28, 1937, she was the daughter of Harry Albert and Nellie Ralph Merritt. Merle was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Beaumont. She graduated from Lamar University and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She was very active in the community and was a member of the Beaumont Heritage Society, the Beaumont Art League, Lamar University Friends of the Arts, Lamar University Alumni Association and Cardinal Club, as well as being the original curator of Chambers House. Merle was the founder of the First United Methodist Church Estate Committee. She was also owner of Yesteryear Antiques. Merle was a wonderful artist, designer, lover of history and forward thinker. She loved Beaumont and preserving its past, where she worked tirelessly to protect historic homes and landmarks. She WAS the original Fixer Upper as she saw beauty in all things old. Merle cherished traveling the world many times with her best friend and husband of 61 years, Jimmy, exploring God's creations and searching for antique treasures. For years she could be found "stripping" on Dowlen Road while beautifully restoring antiques. Above all, she loved serving others and loving on her family through her many talents. Whether cooking, baking, painting or planning in wonderful detail all the special trips with her much loved grandchildren, she never sat still. Her precious sweet spirit and lovely smile, which endured thru the years, will be greatly missed by her family and all who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cynthia Gay Booker West and sister-in-law, Margie Booker Gray. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jimmy E. Booker; daughter, Sherrie Booker Branick and husband, Jeff of Port Neches; son, Bryan Merritt Booker and wife, Anita of Dallas; and son-in-law, Roy West and wife, Trisha of Beaumont. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Whitney West Stiles and husband, Zach, "favorite grandson" Evan Park West, Merritt Branick James and husband, Taylor, Claire Elizabeth Booker, and Ellie Grace Branick; great-grandchildren, Everlee Cynthia Stiles, Buffalo Stiles, Jackson James, Branick James; bonus granddaughters, Morgan, Madison, and Meredith McClain; brother-in-law, E.J. Booker; nephews, Dave Merritt, Derwyn Booker, and Jerome Booker; and nieces, JoCarolyn Crowell and Lisa McGinnis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to LU Foundation, Merle Merritt Booker Endowed Scholarship, P.O. Box 11500 Beaumont, Texas, 77710, or First United Methodist Church, 701 Calder, Beaumont, Texas 77701.

1155 N 11Th St

Beaumont , TX 77702

