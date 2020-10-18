1/
Michael (Mike) Brower
1943 - 2020
Beaumont High School, graduate. Lamar State University, graduate. Retired from Sherwin Williams after 35 years. Enjoyed travels and moved in 2012 to Las Cruces, NM.

One year & half battle with Metastatic Lung Cancer, passed away August 26, 2020, in Las Cruces Skilled Nursing Facility.

Survived by Cathey Featherstone, Lance Nowlin, Larry Nowlin, sister in law Silvia Brower & Nephews; Chris Brower, Joe Brower. 1943-2020 Loved by family and friends.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
