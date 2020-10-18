Or Copy this URL to Share

Beaumont High School, graduate. Lamar State University, graduate. Retired from Sherwin Williams after 35 years. Enjoyed travels and moved in 2012 to Las Cruces, NM.



One year & half battle with Metastatic Lung Cancer, passed away August 26, 2020, in Las Cruces Skilled Nursing Facility.



Survived by Cathey Featherstone, Lance Nowlin, Larry Nowlin, sister in law Silvia Brower & Nephews; Chris Brower, Joe Brower. 1943-2020 Loved by family and friends.



