1953 - 2019 Michael Busceme, 65, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Spindletop Nursing and Rehabilitation, Beaumont. He was born on October 6, 1953, to Audrey Saxon Busceme and James Busceme, in Beaumont. Michael worked as a welder for Bell Fence for many years. Survivors include his mother, Audrey Busceme of Beaumont; brother, James "Bubba" Busceme and his wife, Kim, of Nederland; sister, Leeanne Walker and her husband, Ernie, of Sour Lake; brother, Richard Busceme and his wife, Lisa, of Baton Rouge; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, James Busceme. A gathering of Mr. Busceme's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Broussard's, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 1, 2019