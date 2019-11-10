Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Tuffy" Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Interment 11:00 AM Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota Street Austin , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1961-2019 Former State Representative Michael "Tuffy" Hamilton, 58, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1961 to Michael "Mickey" Hamilton and Carrie Hebert and was the eldest of six. Michael was a loving father and grandfather who was always giving great advice. He truly loved life and enjoyed helping others enjoy it alongside him. Hamilton attended Lamar University and was president of Alpha Tau Omega. He worked in various positions in the food and beverage industry before buying Tuffy's Eatery in Mauriceville in 1990. Hamilton became well known for his chicken fried steak, rolls, desserts, and southern food which caused the nickname "Tuffy" to stick. Hamilton sold Tuffy's Eatery shortly after Hurricane Rita in 2005 and opened Hamilton's Restaurant and Bar in Port Arthur in 2017 with similar food. He is the current owner of the West Bar and Grill in Beaumont. Hamilton was a former Texas Restaurant Association President and served in the Texas Legislature from 2003-2012. While in office, he served as Chairman of Licensing and Administrative Procedure and Natural Resources. During his time in office he served various roles in special disaster response committees and he affected state water funding, local government rights, as well as public education and fiscal responsibility in education funding. Hamilton is preceded in death by his father, Michael "Mickey" Hamilton. Hamilton is survived by spouse of thirty-two years, Terry Hamilton; his mother Carrie Hebert; daughters, Melissa Eggleton and her husband, Mike; Lacey Coyne and her husband, Alex; sons, Kevin Sensat and his wife, Kim; and Michael Hamilton; grandchildren, Taylor, Tyler, Gabby, Emily, and Sophie. He is also survived by his five younger siblings; sisters, Paula Adams (Ricky), Ginger Provost (Reagan), Kip Hamilton (Cara); brothers, Greg Hamilton (Colinda), and Blaine Hamilton (Alicia). A gathering of Mr. Hamilton's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Broussard's. Mr. Hamilton's interment will be held at the Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota Street, Austin, at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program, 2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or the s Foundation, P.O. Box 130727, Tyler, Texas 75713. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1961-2019 Former State Representative Michael "Tuffy" Hamilton, 58, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1961 to Michael "Mickey" Hamilton and Carrie Hebert and was the eldest of six. Michael was a loving father and grandfather who was always giving great advice. He truly loved life and enjoyed helping others enjoy it alongside him. Hamilton attended Lamar University and was president of Alpha Tau Omega. He worked in various positions in the food and beverage industry before buying Tuffy's Eatery in Mauriceville in 1990. Hamilton became well known for his chicken fried steak, rolls, desserts, and southern food which caused the nickname "Tuffy" to stick. Hamilton sold Tuffy's Eatery shortly after Hurricane Rita in 2005 and opened Hamilton's Restaurant and Bar in Port Arthur in 2017 with similar food. He is the current owner of the West Bar and Grill in Beaumont. Hamilton was a former Texas Restaurant Association President and served in the Texas Legislature from 2003-2012. While in office, he served as Chairman of Licensing and Administrative Procedure and Natural Resources. During his time in office he served various roles in special disaster response committees and he affected state water funding, local government rights, as well as public education and fiscal responsibility in education funding. Hamilton is preceded in death by his father, Michael "Mickey" Hamilton. Hamilton is survived by spouse of thirty-two years, Terry Hamilton; his mother Carrie Hebert; daughters, Melissa Eggleton and her husband, Mike; Lacey Coyne and her husband, Alex; sons, Kevin Sensat and his wife, Kim; and Michael Hamilton; grandchildren, Taylor, Tyler, Gabby, Emily, and Sophie. He is also survived by his five younger siblings; sisters, Paula Adams (Ricky), Ginger Provost (Reagan), Kip Hamilton (Cara); brothers, Greg Hamilton (Colinda), and Blaine Hamilton (Alicia). A gathering of Mr. Hamilton's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Broussard's. Mr. Hamilton's interment will be held at the Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota Street, Austin, at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program, 2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or the s Foundation, P.O. Box 130727, Tyler, Texas 75713. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.