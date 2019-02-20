1949 - 2019 Michael James Danna, 69, of Labelle, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on December 11, 1949 in Beaumont, Texas to Frank and Gertrude Danna. Michael was a United States Army veteran, having served his country honorably during the Vietnam War, a member of a mine detector and road repair unit of Company B, 27th Engineer Battalion. Returning home, he worked at Schlesinger nursing home before employment with Southern Pacific Railroad on July 8, 1977 as a switchman. He continued to work for the railroad merging with Union Pacific Railroad until retiring 32 1/2 years later on February 1, 2010. Michael was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener, mechanic, and proud father to his two daughters. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, working in the garden, and his shop. Michael loved to work on machinery. He was the neighborhood handyman; there was nothing he could not fix. He loved playing his oldies music in the game room as he danced around the pool table. Michael enjoyed having family and friends to numerous Bar-B-Que's at his home. He will be remembered as a wonderful father, beloved husband, adoring grandfather, and loyal friend. Survivors include his wife of thirty- four years, Rene Carol Danna; children Angela Michelle Danna and husband Ryan Lee Johnson of Illinois; Alyssa Michelle Danna and her fiance, Lee Peterson of San Antonio; three grandchildren, Destiny, Austyn, and Danica; brother, Frank P. Danna III, and his wife, Glenda of Lufkin; brother, Milton Danna and his wife, Cinda of Jasper; brother, John Danna and his wife Connie of Kountze; sister, Clara Downs and her husband, Brad of Vidor; brother, Carmello Danna and his wife, Geneva of Lumberton; and brother, Carlo Danna of Bridge City. Numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving and caring family members and faithful friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Danna. A gathering of Mr. Danna's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, with his memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m., at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019