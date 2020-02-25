Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Mike" Krepper. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 (409)-892-5912 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael "Mike" Krepper, age 68, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 19 at 10:50 PM in his sister Suzanne's home in Dallas. He was a victim of colon cancer. He never lost his spirit or sharp wit while he battled. The cancer never once broke his determination to fight.

Michael was born March 23, 1951 in Beaumont, Texas to Muriel June and Gabriel Krepper, his loving parents. He graduated from Beaumont High School and Lamar University. He secured a position in Memphis, Tennessee at Christian Brothers High School. He became their band director and music teacher. His tenure there was from 1980 till 2000. After his stay there he entered the Memphis public school system and taught there until retirement in 2019. He spent his career mentoring and teaching the students about music and being the best they could be. His love of music extended beyond the school. He was a member of "The King Beez", The Memphis Jazz Orchestra, The Men in Black, Natchez, and several other groups playing all over the United States. He was asked to play with such notables as Johnnie Mathis, Tony Bennett, Aretha Franklin, Otis Williams of The Temptations and more. He was a mentor to many and was deeply respected by all that knew him. Playing music was the greatest joy in his life. He will be missed by all that knew and played beside him.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Muriel June and Gabe. He is survived by Suzanne, his sister, and Pat and Jimmie, his two brothers. A memorial service will be held in his honor in his home town of Beaumont at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home. There will be a viewing at 1:00 PM with a service to follow at 2:00 PM on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. A celebration of life will be held in Memphis the last week in March.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the colon cancer organization of your choice.

