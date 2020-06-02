Michael Arlen Laidacker, 80, of Beaumont, left this earth on May 29, 2020. Michael was born on January 27, 1940, in China, Texas, to Nelson and Willora Laidacker. After graduating from China High School, he attended Lamar University, where he received his BS in Physics and his Masters in Mathematics. He later attended the University of Houston, where he received his PhD in Mathematics. Michael worked at NASA for one year and taught at SFA for a short period of time before returning to Beaumont to teach at Lamar University, where he taught for over fifty years. He was a loving husband to Camilla Laidacker for almost forty-nine years, a devoted father to Monica Pavlich and Margot Laidacker, father-in-law to Jeremy Pavlich, and a doting Papa to his grandchildren, Riley Sellers and Luke Pavlich.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Willora Laidacker and his older brother, Daniel Laidacker.
He is survived by his brother, David Laidacker and sister-in-law Becky Laidacker of Fannett; sister, Rosemary Laidacker, of Houston; sister, Jolene Hancock and brother-in-law Bill Hancock, of Beaumont; brother Gary Laidacker and sister-in-law Crystal Laidacker of Fate, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Michael was funny, compassionate, generous, and a mentor to many.
A graveside service for Dr. Laidacker will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery, 2291 Pine Street, Beaumont under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Lamar University Physics Excellence Fund, P.O. Box 11500, Beaumont, Texas 77710; KVLU radio station, P.O. Box 10064, Beaumont, Texas 77710; Alumni Affairs Lamar University, P.O. Box 10005, Beaumont, Texas 77710; or the Lamar University Mathematics Department, P.O. Box 11500, Beaumont, Texas 77710.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise on Jun. 2, 2020.