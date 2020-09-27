1/1
Michael Stewart Harry Sr.
1944 - 2020
Michael S. Harry Sr. passed away peacefully at Saint Elizabeth's hospital on September 23rd, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Michael was a loving husband, father, and friend to everyone. He graduated from Lamar University with a degree in Industrial Engineering, and demonstrated a lifelong passion for storytelling. He will be deeply missed. Michael is survived by his wife, Alma Martin, his son Michael Harry Jr, and his daughter, Honour Harry. A memorial is planned for Monday, September 28th at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church at 2:00pm.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
