Michael S. Harry Sr. passed away peacefully at Saint Elizabeth's hospital on September 23rd, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Michael was a loving husband, father, and friend to everyone. He graduated from Lamar University with a degree in Industrial Engineering, and demonstrated a lifelong passion for storytelling. He will be deeply missed. Michael is survived by his wife, Alma Martin, his son Michael Harry Jr, and his daughter, Honour Harry. A memorial is planned for Monday, September 28th at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church at 2:00pm.



