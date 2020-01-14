Michael W. Partin, 72, of Nederland, Texas passed away January 12, 2020. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on May 27, 1947 to the late Levi W. Partin and Maxine A. East Partin. He retired after 23 years of service with the Federal Government working with OSHA and was a member of First Baptist Church in Nederland.
Those left to cherish Michael's memory are his nieces, Kim Lozano and her husband Efren of Orange, Connie Cooper of Vidor, and Joy Brady of Orange; and his nephew, Ronald Phelps and his wife Avanelle of Orange. He is preceded in death by his parents, nephew Robert Phelps, sister Patricia Carter Phelps, and niece Judy Phelps.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service being held at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Jason Burden officiant. Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 14, 2020