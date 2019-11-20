Mike Burlin, 67, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away on November 16, 2019, at the home of his sister, Vanessa, in Beaumont, Texas surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born September 5, 1952, in Liberty, Texas to Lowell and Elva (Herford) Burlin. Mike was an active member of Mauriceville United Methodist Church where he was always willing to lend a hand mowing the grounds, making jelly, or cooking for fundraisers.
When Mike was not working in his garden or tending to his many fruit trees, he enjoyed cooking, fishing and hunting. Mike was a Master Plumber and a long-time employee with Jim Harris Plumbing.
He is survived by his son, Jody of Mauriceville; daughter, Tiffany Marshall and husband Jonathan of Beaumont; mother, Elva Burlin of Beaumont; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lana and Bob Burgtorf of Shattuck, Oklahoma, Elaine and Elmer Ashcraft of Silsbee, Vanessa Ellis of Beaumont,
He was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Burlin; and brother-in-law, Doug Ellis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the at 700 North Street M, Beaumont, Texas 77701.
The family would like to thank Riceland Hospice for the care and comfort they brought to our loved one.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019