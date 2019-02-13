Obituary Guest Book View Sign

1913 - 2019 Mildred Bogan Blair, age 105, died on February 10, 2019 in Tomball, Texas. Mildred was born August 24, 1913 in China, Texas to William Edgar and Della (Turner) Bogan. She married Leslie Henderson Blair on August 5, 1940 in China, Texas. At the time of their marriage, they were living in Ingleside, Texas and were both educators at Ingleside High School. After several years they moved to Houston, Texas where she continued to teach and retired from HISD in 1973 with 34 years of service as a teacher. In her career she taught from 2 year olds to adults. Mildred was a graduate of South Park High School (Beaumont, Texas), South Park College (now Lamar University) with an associate's degree and The University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in home economics. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents as well as her siblings William Turner Bogan, Margaret Lucile Bogan, Miriam (Bogan) Short, Edgar Leach Bogan and Franklin Bigham Bogan and her daughter Betty Lou (Blair) White. She is survived by her sons David Leslie Blair (Darlene) and William Edgar Blair (Marolyn), her son-in-law Benn Reed White, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and a nephew Jack Lee Short (Bonnie) the son of her identical twin sister Miriam. Memberships during her life included Delta Kappa Gamma teaching sorority (life member), Houston Area Retired Teachers, Texas State Teachers Association (life member), Grace United Methodist Church (Houston), Methodist Hospital Auxiliary (life member) and Texas Exes (life member). A visitation for Mildred will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, Texas 77079. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, Texas 77079. A grave side will occur Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM, 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, Texas 77079. The family would like to thank the staff of The Heritage and Encompass Hospice, as well as David and Laura Hittler and their staff at At Your Side. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Grace Methodist Church 1245 Heights Blvd Houston TX 77008 or to a . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialoaksfunerals.com for the Blair family. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

