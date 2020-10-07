Mildred Mars Tonahill Elmore passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 77.
Mildred was born November 1, 1942, in Washington, D.C., the first child of Joe H. Tonahill and Violett Smith Tonahill. Her early years as a child were spent with her cousin, Lucinda Smith Seale, at their grandparents' home known as Cedar Hill in Fauquier County, Virginia, where they lived with their mothers until their fathers returned from World War II. Her parents moved after the War to Beaumont and then Jasper, Texas, where she formed lifelong friendships. Five siblings followed Mildred and in many ways she was a second mother to them, as well as a sister. She returned to Virginia to attend High School as a boarder at St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Virginia.
Mildred graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Lamar University on August 27, 1966. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha and remained friends with many Zeta sisters throughout her life. She received her teaching certificate and began a long and memorable career as an English and French teacher with her first teaching job in Rosenberg, Texas. She went on to receive her Master of Arts in English at Lamar University in 1989. Toward the end of a thirty-year teaching career, she taught at Lamar University and then finally, Monsignor Kelly High School. To this day, her students tell stories of their time in her English classes, including a weekly writing assignment from the New Yorker magazine, a curriculum she created.
Mildred was known for her irreverent and sharp wit, gift of playing the piano by ear, watercolor paintings, singing in the Choir, putting on a play at the local theatre, being an ear to those in need, leading book clubs, her unconditional love and her generous, forgiving heart. She lavished these gifts on her two children Grace and Ben; she raised her children in Jasper and Beaumont, and she would often refer to them as her greatest achievements.
In retirement, Mildred followed her children, some friends and family to Austin, Texas, where she spent countless hours volunteering with a hospice home, Christopher House, sitting with hospice patients, talking about their lives and helping them find peace in their final days. She also formed her own tutoring company, "Put it in Writing", helping college students with English assignments and papers.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Grace Nichols of Beaumont, Texas; son, Ben Elmore of Houston, Texas; sisters Rebecca Tonahill of Houston, Texas; Susie Tonahill Hile and husband, Richard of Austin, Texas; Anne Tonahill Smith of Jasper, Texas; brothers Howard Smith Tonahill and wife Donna of Austin, Texas; and Joe Tonahill, Jr. of Longmont, Colorado. She is also survived by her pride and joy, grandchildren, Elizabeth Addison Elmore, Jake Tonahill Elmore and Joe Isaac Nichols. Mildred leaves behind her beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and her godson, all of whom she was quite proud.
Special thanks to Joje Frantz and Myraflor Morrisett for their devotion and loving care of Mildred in her final days at her home in Beaumont.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2000 McFaddin, Beaumont, Texas 77701 or Hospice Austin's Christopher House, 2820 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Austin, Texas 78702.
A memorial service is being held on 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin St. Beaumont, TX 77701. In light of COVID concerns and social distancing guidelines, please join the family REMOTELY for the service through ZOOM. Details about attending via ZOOM provided at www.broussards1889.com
.