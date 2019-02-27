1923 - 2019 Mildred Carmen Powell, a resident of Beaumont, Texas was born on September 25, 1923 and passed away on February 25, 2019 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She is survived by her son, James L. Powell and wife, Judy Phillips Powell, grandchildren, Joshua Powell and wife, Kelly, Micah Powell, and Matthew Powell and wife, Kelsie; her great grandchildren, Breanna, London, Dallas, Kinsley, Madeline, Mallory and Riley. She is also survived by her sister, Lavine Gates and brother, Harold Wilkinson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Burns Powell, Sr. and her son, Edwin Burns Powell, Jr. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, Nacogdoches, Texas. Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, Dequincy, La.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2019