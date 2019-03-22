|
1926 - 2019 Millard W. "Red" Simmons, 92, of Port Neches, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Port Arthur. He was born to Fannie Mae Terry and William Valentine Simmons, on July 24, 1926, in Newton. Red was a United States Navy veteran having served in World War II and later became an operator at Texaco. For over fifty years, he was a member of Rainbow Masonic Lodge #735 AF & AM. He was the beloved dad of, Judy DeRouen and her husband, Larry; son, Dale Simmons and his wife, Jana; grandchildren, Amber Banken and her husband, Jared; Jeremy Simmons and his wife, Stacie; Chase Simmons and his wife, Ariel; Laurie Knudson and her husband, Cedric; Michael Snowden; and Natlie Snowden; and great-grandchildren, Brady Simmons, Isabella Banken, Ethan Simmons, Cord Banken, Ravian Simmons, Keaton Simmons, and Hayes Knudson. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Frances; sisters, Mary Augusta Simmons and Faye Adams; and grandson, Troy DeRouen. A gathering of Mr. Simmons' family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1900 Magnolia Avenue, Port Neches, with his interment to follow, at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, 10497 Town and Country Way, Houston, Texas 77024; or to Histiocytosis Association, 332 North Broadway, Pitman, New Jersey 08071. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millard "Red" Simmons.
Broussard's Mortuary
505 N 12Th St
Nederland, TX 77627
(409) 722-3456
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|