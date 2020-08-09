1/1
Millard Stringer Sr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Millard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millard Warren Stringer, Sr., 85, of Evadale, died Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1934, in Loeb, to Annie Mae Merriman Stringer and Jason J. Stringer.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Stringer; children, Becky May and her husband, Tommy, of Vidor; Pam Ferguson and her husband, Dillon Ray; and Milt Stringer and his wife, Leanna, all of Evadale; grandchildren, Aaron May and his wife, Gina, of Virginia; Danielle Wallek and her husband, Dustin, of Corpus Christi; Sue Ann Ferguson of Montgomery; Jared Ferguson of Evadale; Miranda Ferguson and her fiance, Curt Spell, of Sour Lake; Micah Stringer and his wife, Morgan, of Nederland; and Holly Howard and her husband, Stephen, of Kingwood; nine and a half great-grandchildren; sister, Elisabeth Ann Sims of Evadale; and sister-in-law, Charlene Stringer of Evadale. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Stringer and Jason "Buddy" J. Stringer; and sister-in-law, Betty Sue Stringer.

A gathering of Mr. Stringer's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at Central Baptist Church, 120 PR 8325, Evadale, with his interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial, Vidor.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
490 Cemetery Rd
Silsbee, TX 77656
(409) 386-1000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved