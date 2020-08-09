Millard Warren Stringer, Sr., 85, of Evadale, died Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1934, in Loeb, to Annie Mae Merriman Stringer and Jason J. Stringer.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Stringer; children, Becky May and her husband, Tommy, of Vidor; Pam Ferguson and her husband, Dillon Ray; and Milt Stringer and his wife, Leanna, all of Evadale; grandchildren, Aaron May and his wife, Gina, of Virginia; Danielle Wallek and her husband, Dustin, of Corpus Christi; Sue Ann Ferguson of Montgomery; Jared Ferguson of Evadale; Miranda Ferguson and her fiance, Curt Spell, of Sour Lake; Micah Stringer and his wife, Morgan, of Nederland; and Holly Howard and her husband, Stephen, of Kingwood; nine and a half great-grandchildren; sister, Elisabeth Ann Sims of Evadale; and sister-in-law, Charlene Stringer of Evadale. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Stringer and Jason "Buddy" J. Stringer; and sister-in-law, Betty Sue Stringer.
A gathering of Mr. Stringer's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at Central Baptist Church, 120 PR 8325, Evadale, with his interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial, Vidor.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
