Miller J. Shield Sr.
1955 - 2020
Miller J. Shield Sr. 64, of Beaumont, TX; passed July 10, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held 1PM July 24, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3520 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Cherishing his memories are spouse Vanessa Davis-Shield, children: Afronika "Nicki" McGill (Leonard), Chief Miller Shield Jr. (Celeste), Chassidy Collins and Cameron McKinney. Siblings: Jacqueline "Salihah" Shearyahshub (Zecharyah), Curtis Shield (Tina) and Jeffery Shield (Carlina). 7 Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com



Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
PROCTOR'S MORTUARY
Funeral services provided by
PROCTOR'S MORTUARY
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
(409) 840-2022
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the entire Shields family. Trust in the Lord. Take all your burdens to the Lord and leave them there. May God comfort and strengthen you in your time of need. Be blessed.
Agnes Lewis
Family
July 22, 2020
Rip Miller
Sammie Jones
Friend
July 22, 2020
Forever Friends Take Your Rest s
Sammie- Beverly Jones
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Condolences to Curtis, Jackie, Jeffery, and his family! Stand strong y'all he is in better place. He will be missed R.I.P Miller!
DaRon Mearlon
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Shields Family;
My prayers go out to the family. I grew up in the neighborhood with Miller and his brothers. Miller was always a good guy. He was truly a class act. God bless the family through this difficult time.
Billy Williams
Friend
July 22, 2020
Prayering for the family
Linda J Washington
Family
July 21, 2020
To my family you have my condolences i pray that God give you the strength you need
Cheryl Wilson
Family
July 21, 2020
To The Shields Family May God comforting arms continue holding you during your loss.
Ella Bob
Family
July 19, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to you and your family,during this very difficult time.
Yvonne Trahan LHSC/O75
Friend
July 17, 2020
Stephan Granberry
July 16, 2020
My condolences to you family. I'm keeping you all in my prayers Matthew 5:4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Amen!
Shennette Connor
Family
July 16, 2020
I extend my heartfelt sympathy to the family and dear friends. May Gods love bring you comfort and peace during your time of loss and bereavement. May the fond memories of your loved one be cherished forever.
-LHS c/o 1984
Kimberly Jones Hall
Friend
July 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Special blessings to the Shield family.
Felicia Small
Coworker
July 15, 2020
May God bless your family in this time of sorrow. Miller was a nice man. Praying that God strengthen your family.
Elroy and Sharon Lemelle
Coworker
July 15, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Shields family. Praying for God's strength to get you through these times of the loss of your loved one. LHS C/ O "74" WILL MISS YOU.
Sherold Alpough
Classmate
July 14, 2020
Our deepest condolences goes out to The Shield family may God continue to strengthen y'all and comfort y'all in Jesus name.
Nathaniel Berry
Classmate
July 14, 2020
Our Thoughts And Prayers Are With You And Your Family .
Ruby Coleman
Friend
July 14, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Rest in peace classmate - Winifred Williams Favors LHS Class of '74.
Winifred Favors
Classmate
July 14, 2020
Classmate Class of 1974
Deborah Simmons
July 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ester Traylor Egins
Friend
July 13, 2020
Your family is in our heart and prays. Our deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May our condolences bring you comfort and may our prayers ease the pain.
Dex & Melanie Levise
Neighbor
July 13, 2020
July 13, 2020
I really enjoyed knowing you! Im going to miss you old friend.
Frank Barrera
Friend
July 12, 2020
Prayers and condolences for the family.
Sharon K. Boutte
Friend
July 12, 2020
RIP my brother
Clarence Wiltz
Friend
July 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Katrina DeJean
Friend
