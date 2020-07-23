Miller J. Shield Sr. 64, of Beaumont, TX; passed July 10, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held 1PM July 24, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3520 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Cherishing his memories are spouse Vanessa Davis-Shield, children: Afronika "Nicki" McGill (Leonard), Chief Miller Shield Jr. (Celeste), Chassidy Collins and Cameron McKinney. Siblings: Jacqueline "Salihah" Shearyahshub (Zecharyah), Curtis Shield (Tina) and Jeffery Shield (Carlina). 7 Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com