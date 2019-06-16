1923 - 2019 Milton Mouton, 96, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Harbor Hospice. Memories are left to his wife, Gertie Mouton; daughter, Evelyn Reado; brother, Perry Mouton (Carla); sister, Robin Mouton (Michael); grand-daughter, Charrisa Reado and a host of family and friends. On Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church there will a visitation at 8 a.m. followed by the Rosary at 9:15 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. He will be entombed at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 16, 2019