1943 - 2019 Mina Jean Hamm was born on April 2, 1943 in Vivian, Louisiana. She was the youngest daughter of Maurice Luker and Allene Luker. Her parents instilled in her a sense of family, of service to others, and a love for the Lord. During her school years, she met the love of her life, Glynn Hamm and they were married in Beaumont, Texas. Their family grew to include a son, York Hamm, and a daughter, Jaylene Carr. Mina Jean passed on many things to her children, including a remarkable sense of humor, a love of family, and service to others. Mina Jean touched the lives of all those who had the fortune of making her acquaintance. She had a way of making each person feel special and loved and important. Mina Jean was the first one to help any person or animal in need. Her tender heart toward all of God's creatures was the source of humor and pride within the family. Mina Jean had a thirst for adventure and excitement. She was the first one to grab her purse whenever anyone asked the question, "Do you want to go". It didn't matter where. To Mina Jean, life's journey was less about the destination and more about the people with whom she traveled. She developed routine and regular adventures with those she cared about such as a group of high school girlfriends, her daughter, her nephew, and most importantly with her husband of almost 60 years. Family held a place of great importance and pride with Mina Jean. Her devotion extended from immediate family, to extended family, and even to those who were not related but found themselves fortunate enough to be proclaimed part of Mina Jean's family. The degree of separation did not matter, once you were in the fold, you were loved, cherished, and protected. The most important thing to Mina Jean was her commitment to her faith. Taught by her parents and influencing those around her, Mina Jean strove for the peace that passes understanding. She recognized that all fall short of God's grace, but she was determined to keep her eye on the reward of Salvation and be an example to others whenever she could. Mina Jean Hamm led a wonderful life. She did all things in her life with passion, enthusiasm, and humor and as a result she brought great joy to everyone in her life. Mina Jean Hamm is survived by her husband of 59 years, Glynn Hamm. One son, York Hamm and his wife Becky. One daughter, Jaylene Carr and her husband Curtis. One brother, Alex Luker and his wife Marie. One brother-in-law, Billy Knupple. Three grandsons, Larson Hamm, Holden Carr, and Landon Carr. Three great grand-grandchildren, Shon Hamm, Ella Hamm, Lila Hamm and Graclyn Carr. She is preceded in death by her parents, Allene and Maurice Luker and her sister, Maurlene Knupple. Isa 40:29-31 "He gives power to the weak, And to those who have no might He increases strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, And the young men shall utterly fall, But those who wait on the LORD Shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint." In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas.

