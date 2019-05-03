1947 - 2019 Miriam "Kimlaw" Borque, 71, of Beaumont, died Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1947, to Anne Boyle Whitelaw and James Whitelaw, in Glasgow, Scotland. Survivors include her son, Jason Borque, Sr., and his wife, Barbara; grandson, Jason Borque, Jr.; brother, Norman Whitelaw, Sr., and his wife, Ozelle; nephew, Norman Whitelaw, Jr., and his wife, Aleta; great-nephews, Gavin Whitelaw and William Whitelaw; great-niece, Emily Whitelaw; and numerous extended family members in Scotland and the surrounding region. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Wilbert James Borque. A gathering of Mrs. Borque's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to , Attn: Office Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 3, 2019