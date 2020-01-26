Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Elizabeth Cade (Daniels) Nichol. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 (409)-892-5912 Send Flowers Obituary

1935-2020 Miriam Elizabeth Cade (Daniels) Nichol, age 68, of Beaumont passed away January 19, 2020 after a brief illness. We celebrated her life at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 4955 Pine Street , Beaumont on Tuesday, January 21, with visitation at 10-11 am. Honorary Pallbearers were Mike Holland, Steve Verde, Michael Portie, Tanner Holland, Cody Allen, Winston Blankenship and Langston Blankenship. Miriam was born February 12,1951 in Beaumont, Texas to George Elton Cade, Jr and Miriam Iris Portie (Cade) Ney. She graduated from South Park High School (Class of '69), attended the nursing program at Angelina College and had a career that included business owner, racehorse owner and CSR. She had a deep love for family, a friend to all and was loved by so many. Her belief in the Lord was strong and she was devoted to her church. Above all, Miriam will be remembered for her love and devotion to South Park High School. She always believed and advocated for the preservation of the school and what it meant to be a "Greenie". She was preceded in death by her father, George Elton Cade, Jr. ,grandparents Sam and Ada Portie of Vidor and George Elton, Sr. and Bennie Cade of Chireno, Texas. Miriam is survived by her mother, Miriam Iris Portie Ney of Beaumont; sisters, Patricia Anne (Cade) Nolan of Fort Worth and Terri Elaine (Cade) Verde and husband, Steve of Beaumont; daughter, Elizabeth Tanner Holland and husband, Mike of Beaumont; sons, Justin Daniels of Nome and Bill Daniels and wife, Victoria of Nome; grandchildren, Tanner Holland, Garrett Daniels, Gaige Daniels and Gradin Daniels; niece, Irissa Anne Nolan of Chicago; nephew, Cody Allen and wife Morgan of Lakewood, Colorado. Her motto was "Greenie Fight Never Dies" and we know that she will be planning that next reunion in heaven. May she rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Park Heritage Association, 4390 Highland Avenue, Beaumont, 77705, 409.466.8670.

1935-2020 Miriam Elizabeth Cade (Daniels) Nichol, age 68, of Beaumont passed away January 19, 2020 after a brief illness. We celebrated her life at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 4955 Pine Street , Beaumont on Tuesday, January 21, with visitation at 10-11 am. Honorary Pallbearers were Mike Holland, Steve Verde, Michael Portie, Tanner Holland, Cody Allen, Winston Blankenship and Langston Blankenship. Miriam was born February 12,1951 in Beaumont, Texas to George Elton Cade, Jr and Miriam Iris Portie (Cade) Ney. She graduated from South Park High School (Class of '69), attended the nursing program at Angelina College and had a career that included business owner, racehorse owner and CSR. She had a deep love for family, a friend to all and was loved by so many. Her belief in the Lord was strong and she was devoted to her church. Above all, Miriam will be remembered for her love and devotion to South Park High School. She always believed and advocated for the preservation of the school and what it meant to be a "Greenie". She was preceded in death by her father, George Elton Cade, Jr. ,grandparents Sam and Ada Portie of Vidor and George Elton, Sr. and Bennie Cade of Chireno, Texas. Miriam is survived by her mother, Miriam Iris Portie Ney of Beaumont; sisters, Patricia Anne (Cade) Nolan of Fort Worth and Terri Elaine (Cade) Verde and husband, Steve of Beaumont; daughter, Elizabeth Tanner Holland and husband, Mike of Beaumont; sons, Justin Daniels of Nome and Bill Daniels and wife, Victoria of Nome; grandchildren, Tanner Holland, Garrett Daniels, Gaige Daniels and Gradin Daniels; niece, Irissa Anne Nolan of Chicago; nephew, Cody Allen and wife Morgan of Lakewood, Colorado. Her motto was "Greenie Fight Never Dies" and we know that she will be planning that next reunion in heaven. May she rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Park Heritage Association, 4390 Highland Avenue, Beaumont, 77705, 409.466.8670. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020

