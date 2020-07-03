Mollye Ann Ellis Holzheuser "Miss Mollye", 66, of Sour Lake, died Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1953, to Royalene Cox Ellis and Wiley Wiliford Ellis, in Beaumont. Mollye worked as a secretary at Sour Lake Elementary.
Survivors include her husband of twenty years, Randy Holzheuser; son, Aaron Madeley and his wife, Catharine Drake; and brother, Neil Ellis; nephews, Christian Ellis, Andrew Ellis, Clayton Ellis; and niece, Grace Mitchell.
She is preceded in death by her parents and niece, Kathleen Ellis.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Holzheuser will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at the home of Judy Stansbury, 17187 Highway 105, Sour Lake. Her cremation will be handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the, Make-A-Wish America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, Arizona 85016.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com